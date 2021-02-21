Decision to be made on seafront masterplan

Published: 11th March 2021 16:09

A new plan for the future of the seafront is being considered by Portsmouth City Council next week

The Seafront Masterplan has been developed after consulting with local people three times, in 2018, 2019 and 2020. It sets out guidelines for how the seafront could be improved and preserved.

The masterplan will be considered in a full cabinet meeting on Friday 19 March. If approved, it will be used to guide developers and help the council make decisions on proposals for the area.

The masterplan, known as the Seafront Masterplan Supplementary Planning Document, covers themes including:

climate change

health and wellbeing

heritage

natural environment

public spaces

transport and access

economy and attractions

development opportunities



It makes recommendations on the possible things that could happen along the seafront in order to achieve an overall vision. The vision states: "The seafront's natural and historic assets will be protected, conserved and enhanced. The seafront will be a beautiful, functional, sustainable and resilient place that is healthy, safe and enjoyable, and accessible to all."

Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development & Deputy Leader Cllr Steve Pitt said: "We were very happy with the way the masterplan was received by the people of Portsmouth, with 90 per cent of people that commented on the consultation agreeing with the vision for the future of the seafront.

"This masterplan sets the tone for what can happen on the seafront, how we preserve it, keep it safe, and make it enjoyable for all, from Old Portsmouth to Eastney Point. This is just the beginning, if it is approved we'll also be asking for your opinion on future plans, especially on projects that relate to the new sea defences, so keep an eye out for further ways you can help shape the future of your seafront."

In addition, a Collaborative Enhancement Plan has been produced by the Coastal Partners to complement the masterplan. This contains a scenario of ideas and suggestions for how the ambitions of the masterplan could possibly be realised through the new sea defences.

The documents are available ahead of the meeting at https://democracy.portsmouth.gov.uk/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=126&MId=4683&Ver=4

If approved by the cabinet, the masterplan and supporting documents will be published at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/seafrontmasterplan

