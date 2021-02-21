Changes to bin collection rounds

Published: 12th March 2021 15:39

Some residents across Portsmouth will face changes to their bin collection days and times from Monday 15 March 2021 due to operational reasons.

For a small number of properties in Portsmouth, the rubbish and recycling collection day will change. For most, the collection times will change so residents are urged to put out their rubbish and recycling for collection by 7am, or after 7pm the night before so as not to miss collection.

Households affected by day changes will have had a letter posted through the door to explain those changes. The main areas of change are in east Farlington, around Fratton Park, Highland Road, east Southsea, Ashling Lane, around Cotton Road and around the fire station on Somers Road. For a full list of addresses affected, 'bin collection day changes' on portsmouth.gov.uk

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment & Climate Change, said:

"We are continuing to work hard to maintain our rubbish and recycling services for Portsmouth residents during the pandemic and keep the city running. The collection date changes affect only a small number of properties in Portsmouth who will have received a letter informing them. The full list of affected addresses can be found on our website.

"Please continue to assist our crews by ensuring your bins are out, ready for collection by 7am on your scheduled collection day. We also ask that residents park considerately on collection days so bin lorries can access all streets and properties."

The street cleaning days have also been adjusted to take place the day after collection, to ensure residents can enjoy a clean Portsmouth.

