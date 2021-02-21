Portsmouth

>

News

>

Local News Introducing the Island City Living Mobile App Published: 13th March 2021 10:50 After months of planning and behind-the-scenes work, we are incredibly excited to announce to you that the Island City Living Mobile App will be available to download at the end of March! As we slowly make our way out of lockdown restrictions (hopefully!) for the last time, we thought that there was no better time than now to launch our ‘one-stop-shop' for all things Portsmouth. Over the next couple of weeks, we'll be releasing information and showing you more about all the exciting features that the Island City Living app will have to offer for Portsmouth's businesses, residents, students & visitors. To kick things off, here is a bit more about all the exciting things that the app will bring to the City. Local News & Community Information The app will give users access to local news at the touch of their fingertips, all in one place. Via AboutMyArea Portsmouth, we'll continue to provide the latest stories from all around the City, including local Travel & Weather updates. Portsmouth Business Directory Our App is home to a directory of over 750 local businesses, organised by category and easy to access. Whether you're looking for a restaurant, a plumber, or a venue for hire, our directory will make it easy to find and get in touch with local organisations providing a diverse range of services in the city. If you're a business and would like to advertise with us, please get in touch via portsmouth@aboutmyarea.co.uk, or visit the Island City Living Website to find out more about our advertising packages. Events Calendar & Coverage Whilst events aren't currently taking place owing to the pandemic, once restrictions are lifted and life resumes as ‘normal,' our app will house a full and regularly updated calendar of everything going on in the City. From live music events, to workshops, to festivals & more, our app will keep you up-to-date and in the know about the diverse range of events happening right on our doorstep. Special Offers & Loyalty Programmes Once our local businesses are able to reopen their doors to the public, our dedicated Coupon & Loyalty Card areas on the app will give users access to fantastic deals & savings across a range of products and services. Video & Photo Galleries We have loved seeing all photos submitted across our social media - so much so that we've created a space on our app to submit your shots and contribute to our weekly galleries. We'll still be continuing our photo campaigns and competitions on Instagram and Facebook, but this space will give the city's keen photographers another space to share their snaps. Student & Visitor Information Within our directory, we have dedicated sections for both Portsmouth's students and visitors, two of the city's biggest demographics. Students will have access to a guide to all the local bars, discounts & essentials, whilst visitors will be able to browse the city's attractions and places to eat and drink. We hope that you're just as excited as us about the launch of the app - if you want to stay in the loop, we'll be releasing information, screenshots & more over the coming weeks across our social media. Make sure to follow us on Instagram, Facebook & Twitter for all the latest updates. If you're interested in hearing more about the app's launch, the team at Southsea Folk invited Peter to speak on their podcast, which is available to stream & download here. Report this article as inappropriate You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.