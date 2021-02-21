Southsea man sentenced following burglary offences

Published: 15th March 2021 14:52

A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to two years and five months in prison for burglary and fraud offences that took place in Southsea last year.

James Bartlett, 44, of Berkshire Close, was sentenced on Friday (12 March) at Portsmouth Crown Court for two burglary offences and three offences of fraud by false representation.

The sentence relates to two separate incidents which occurred on Saturday 15th August 2020.

In the first incident, a property on Orchard Road was broken into and a wallet and bank cards that were later used were stolen.

On the second occasion, entry was gained to a flat on St Andrew's Road and cash, electronics and jewellery were stolen.

DS Deborah Mason, from the eastern Operation Hawk team, said: "Residential burglaries are despicable crimes. The distress caused to victims is immeasurable.

"I welcome this sentence and I hope it reassures our communities that we take these offences very seriously and investigate all available lines of enquiry to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

