Roads revealed for next phases of Portsmouth's food waste recycling trial

Portsmouth City Council has published plans of roads to be included in the next phases which will double the size of the trial. The plans see nearly 2,700 homes being added to phases one and two of the scheme, which are already operating to 24,000 households. In addition phases three and four of the trial, which were approved in February 2021 as part of the council's capital programme for 2021-22, will each see more than 10,000 extra homes taking part. The rounds will be introduced on a phased basis to ensure food caddy deliveries can be made in a timely way and support can be provided to residents. Phase three will start from September 2021 and once that has become firmly established, phase four will be rolled out. Once completed this would see up to two-thirds of households in Portsmouth included. Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: "We are continuing at pace to increase Portsmouth's recycling efforts. Doubling the number of homes involved in the food waste trial will make a really big difference. "Recycling is a big issue locally and nationally. Thanks to the community's collective effort and with the introduction of wheeled bins, Portsmouth's recycling rate has increased to 26.7%, from 25.5% in 2018/19. "Food waste makes up a huge amount of people's weekly rubbish collection and the up-take of the trial so far has been fantastic and we will continue working hard to roll out the scheme city-wide from 2022 and hope to see the city's recycling rate push through the 30% mark. "We are committed to making our city greener and recently ran the food waste action week campaign to raise more awareness of the impact of food waste." A staggering 1,557 tonnes of food waste has been collected since the start of the trial, diverting an average of 18% of waste in the trial areas to recycling. During the trial, people in selected areas are putting waste food into kitchen caddies. The waste is collected weekly alongside their rubbish collection. Instead of being incinerated to produce energy, the waste is recycled and turned into energy, fuel and fertiliser. There has been a good up-take of the scheme with between 42% and 61% of households in the trial areas taking part each week. Follow this link for the list of roads being added to phase one and two of the food waste trial Follow this link for the full list of roads in phases three and four of the food waste trial