Portsmouth City Council begins planting neighbourhood forests in the Buckland area

Published: 17th March 2021 10:06

Portsmouth City Council have begun planting small neighbourhood forests using native tree species to help improve biodiversity, attract more wildlife and help people connect with nature.

Small neighbourhood forests will also help improve air quality and remove harmful greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, all within a space no bigger than a tennis court.

To create the small neighbourhood forests, the Buckland Green and Clean team have planted 1851 native tree saplings at the junction of Lake Road and Kingston Road and also along Lake Road itself.

In addition to the small neighbourhood forests the Buckland Green and Clean team have planted 330 larger trees across the Buckland housing estate, 1199 other plants and shrubs in Estella Road, Grafton Street and raised planters at Hale Court.

Councillor Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness said: 'Living in the city it's not always possible for residents to have a deep connection with nature.

'Small neighbourhood forests will allow us all to enjoy more greenery, spot wildlife, and even get involved in the project if we want.

'These plans will certainly help the council reach our goal of being the first carbon-neutral city.'

The forests are made up of purely native trees and are planted alongside wildflower meadows, which together provides high biodiversity and attracts many birds and insects. As the small neighbourhood forests mature, they'll provide an even greater habitat for urban wildlife in the future.

If you would like to learn more or volunteer in future please email HousingDepot@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

