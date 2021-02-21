Sunday deadline to help shape plans for new Bransbury Park community sports hub

Published: 17th March 2021 12:04

Residents have until this Sunday (21 March) to help shape exciting plans to build brand new swimming pools, a sports centre and community hub at Bransbury Park by completing Portsmouth City Council's survey.

An artists impression of what the centre could look like The council recently gave the go ahead to develop plans for the brand new facility which would replace the aging facilities at Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre. Residents are being asked to help shape these plans via the survey so they can make sure they meet the needs of as many people as possible.

The council have committed £10.5m towards the project and will bid to Sport England for up to £2m more in grant funding to maximise the number of facilities on the site. They will be incorporating the existing Eastney Community Centre into the building to provide a modern flexible ecologically sound community facility.

Cllr Steve Pitt, the council's Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development, said: "Early plans include a swimming pool, a learner pool, a gym and indoor sports hall, community rooms and a café. However, we need to be sure that the facilities that we include meet the needs of the city and the local community so please help us to develop the plans by completing the survey online or by phone.

"We want to reassure residents that this will not involve the loss of any of the existing grassed areas and we know our plans will need to address concerns over parking. We wanted to involve residents in shaping the plans for this project from the beginning and will be using the survey responses to develop plans further. These plans will then be shared with the community before going through the statutory planning process for a decision to be made."

The council have also been talking to groups and organisations who use Eastney Community Centre, Eastney Swimming Pool and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre to help decide the right mix of facilities.

Find out more and complete the survey at www.portsmouth.gov.uk/sportsandleisure before 21 March 2021. Those who are unable to complete it online can do it over the phone by calling 023 9261 6708 (Monday-Friday 9am - 4pm).

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.