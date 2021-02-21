https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Witness appeal following theft at Milton Park

Published: 17th March 2021 14:14
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following a theft that took place at Milton Park on Monday 8 March.

Between 7.30 and 8pm, two boys approached a separate group of three boys and started to ride off on an e-scooter belonging to the group of three.

When challenged, the two boys made threats to the group of three and rode off down Haslemere Road and into Grayshott Road on the scooter. They were last seen in Frensham Road.

The two boys also stole coats and a number of other items including a wallet, backpack and electricals.

The first boy involved has been described as:

  • Aged between 16 and 18-years-old
  • 5 foot and 10 inches
  • White
  • Of stocky build
  • Wearing a golden brown camouflage North Face coat, black tracksuit bottoms and a black and white facemask with skulls on it.

The second boy has been described as:

  • Aged between 15 and 16-years-old
  • 5 foot and 5 inches
  • White
  • Of slim/small build
  • Wearing a black waterproof puffer coat with a hood, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a medical mask.

Officers have followed a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public for help. They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

The Constabulary would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell cameras that might have captured the two boys riding away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210087502.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies