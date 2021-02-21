Witness appeal following theft at Milton Park

Published: 17th March 2021 14:14

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following a theft that took place at Milton Park on Monday 8 March.

Between 7.30 and 8pm, two boys approached a separate group of three boys and started to ride off on an e-scooter belonging to the group of three.

When challenged, the two boys made threats to the group of three and rode off down Haslemere Road and into Grayshott Road on the scooter. They were last seen in Frensham Road.

The two boys also stole coats and a number of other items including a wallet, backpack and electricals.

The first boy involved has been described as:

Aged between 16 and 18-years-old

5 foot and 10 inches

White

Of stocky build

Wearing a golden brown camouflage North Face coat, black tracksuit bottoms and a black and white facemask with skulls on it.



The second boy has been described as:

Aged between 15 and 16-years-old

5 foot and 5 inches

White

Of slim/small build

Wearing a black waterproof puffer coat with a hood, black tracksuit bottoms, black trainers and a medical mask.



Officers have followed a number of lines of enquiry and are now appealing to the public for help. They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything.

The Constabulary would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell cameras that might have captured the two boys riding away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 44210087502.

