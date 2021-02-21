https://analytics.google.
'Making Waves' Short Film Competition to be unveiled online

Author: Bill Sainsbury Published: 17th March 2021 15:04
Portsmouth's Making Waves International Film Festival have announced this year's annual Making Waves Short Film Awards will be a virtual event with screenings starting Friday 16 April and the winners announced on Saturday 17 April.
The Moon Lamp, short listed for Best Local Film

Now in its ninth year, the annual competition has attracted entries from across the world.

Shortlisted films for the Best Local Film (Solent Region), Best National Film and Best International Film will be screened. The selection has been made by a panel of filmmaking judges that includes Ali Rasoul (experienced in working with top brands such as Pretty Little Thing, Adidas & Nike), Kirsten-Ria (content creator and presenter on Whatculture), University of Portsmouth's Senior Teaching Fellow Neil Hunt, and Rebecca Bellinger - Lecturer in film production.

Roy Hanney, Director of Making Waves Festival said, "During a difficult year for filmmakers, we have been delighted by the quality and range of films submitted to the Making Waves Short Film Competition.

"Unable to run screenings in a venue, we are instead inviting all of our filmmakers from around the globe, across the UK and around the Solent to join us for the awards ceremony online. This evening promises to be a great opportunity our audiences and film makers to get involved and toast the winners of the 2021 awards"

The International Short Film Screening will take place on Friday 16th April from 8pm. Film highlights include uncanny animated tales of loss and desire, speculative sci-fi to rival Black Mirror, grave-side comedy, planet-hopping cowboys and a garden shed in space!

The National & Local Short Film Screening will run on Saturday 17th April from 7pm. Highlights include an imaginative film shot during lockdown of a breakup between two lovers, a boy who realises his mistake too late and a film about two strangers who share magical abilities. The 2020 Making Waves Short Film Awards will take place on Saturday 17th April from 8pm.

All events are free to attend, with screenings hosted live on YouTube. The Short Film Awards will be hosted on Zoom. Links will be promoted on makingwavesfilmfestival.com, where you can also find more information about the film festival celebrating bold and innovative local filmmaking. 

 

 

