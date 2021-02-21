Witness appeal following assault on Elm Grove

Published: 17th March 2021 15:33

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses following an assault that took place on Elm Grove on Sunday 14 March.

At 3.20pm, a man on a bicycle collided with a man in his 70s, knocking him to the ground.

This occurred on the stretch of pavement between Tesco Express and the traffic lights at the junction of Grove Road North, Grove Road South and Elm Grove.

The cyclist did not stop and was verbally abusive to the man as he cycled away.

The man sustained a number of injuries, including fractures, to his hand, wrist and arm.

The cyclist has been described as a man of large build wearing a top hat.

Officers believe there may have been a number of witnesses in the area at the time and we would like to hear from anyone who heard or saw what happened.

Hampshire Constabulary would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or Go Pro footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44210096761.

