More than £300,000 for community safety projects in Portsmouth

Published: 17th March 2021 15:56

Organisations in Portsmouth have been awarded more than £300,000 for community safety projects in the city.

The funding comes from the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, through the Commissioner's Safer Communities Fund, which aims to protect vulnerable people, support victims of crime and prevent offending.

£313,275 was awarded to 11 organisations to support 13 projects in the city. The funding has been awarded to projects that aim to reduce a young person's involvement in crime, reduce reoffending and to prevent crime. Projects funded include sport programmes, practical workshops, volunteer and employment programmes, counselling services and training.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: "These organisations and projects provide vital support and assistance to those who need it most in our city, and this additional funding will support them in delivering their provision, to reach the most vulnerable in our society. In the wake of the pandemic this is more important than ever before."

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner, said: "The pandemic has brought new challenges for all of us. Like many other organisations, charities and community organisations have come under financial pressure and seen changes in demand, and in the way they need to deliver the services they offer. These organisations have been working hard on behalf of the victims and vulnerable in our communities and it is my wish to do everything possible to support them in their work to keep us safer.

"Within the limited resources available, and with the expert advice and local knowledge from MPs, Community Safety Partnerships, District Commanders from Hampshire Constabulary, and other partners, such as domestic abuse and sexual crime commissioners, we have been able to identify and agree funding to support many of those who are making a real difference in these times of challenge."

The 13 projects in Portsmouth are part of 57 successful grant applications across Hampshire, totalling more than £1 million in funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner. The funding that the Commissioner invests in projects and services to protect our communities is allocated from two sources: The Ministry of Justice provides an annual grant which is dedicated to supporting victims of crime; and an annual amount that is allocated from central government funding.

The projects receiving funding in Portsmouth are:

Active Communities Network

'Urban Stars'; a 50-week sport and physical activity youth programme in Fratton, Charles Dickens and St Thomas ward. Awarded £26,700 of funding.

Circles South East

To provide support and intervention programmes to support people at risk of sexually abusing others, and those who have been convicted of sexual abuse. Awarded £35,000 of funding.

Motiv8

To provide targeted one-to-one support and mentoring to reduce crime, anti-social behaviour and all forms of exploitation. Awarded £24,000 of funding.

Oarsome Chance

To deliver practical workshop-based learning and physical activities aimed at young people at risk. Awarded £24,860 of funding.

Pompey in the Community

To engage young people in positive learning and recreational activity to reduce their involvement in crime. Awarded £16,515 of funding.

Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Services (PARCS)

To fund a Trauma Counsellor, providing sessions for children aged 11+ who have experienced trauma, most notably domestic abuse. Awarded £15,100 of funding.

To fund a Children's Independence Sexual Violence Adviser, providing specialist advocacy support for children who have experienced sexual abuse. Awarded £15,100 of funding.

Portsmouth City Council

'Turning Point'; a programme of activities and outreach to divert young people from the Criminal Justice System. Awarded £22,400 of funding.

Safer Portsmouth Partnership

To fund a Criminal Justice Team, supporting offenders to engage with recovery from drug and alcohol misuse. Awarded £47,000 of funding.

Street Pastors Portsmouth

To provide care and practical help to support the night-time economy and vulnerable areas of the city during the day. Awarded £5,000 of funding.

The Society of St James

'The Café in the Park' - a supported work project to provide employment and training opportunities for vulnerable people. Awarded £20,000 of funding.

'Pathfinders' - a volunteering and employment programme targeted at people wanting to move away from addiction and reoffending. Awarded £17,600 of funding.

Youth Options

'Families Together' - supporting families struggling with adolescent to parent violence. Awarded £44,000 of funding.

