Local Dad has walked 500 miles (and friends have walked 500 more) to raise awareness for alienated parents

Author: Hope Mckellar Published: 17th March 2021 16:04

A local dad has walked 500 miles and a group of parents have walked 500 more to raise awareness of alienated parents.

Hilsea dad-of-nine Steve Hunter racked up the hundreds of miles throughout January and February as part of a social media campaign to raise awareness of Dads Against Double Standards - a Facebook page set up to support parents who are unable to see their children due to custody battles and who have been caused stress by family court proceedings.

The members, who are parents and grandparents of all genders, share stories and advice and support each other to help prevent other distressed parents from taking their own lives.

He started the challenge at the start of January and set the goal of hitting 200 miles, but managed to reach it quicker than he anticipated, so decided to up the goal to 500.

After he hit the new goal, other members of the DADS Facebook page started recording their walks and donating miles to the challenge.

People from across the UK walked from as little as one mile, up to 200 miles in one go.

42-year-old Steve, who is a tattoo artist Blood Eagle Tattoos in Hilsea, started the challenge after going through his own journey with the family courts.

He said: "My dad was unable to see his kids and my stepdad was unable to see his. Now I'm going through a battle of my own, it's a topic that's really close to my heart.

"Going through this myself was what inspired me to make a change to other people.

"So many parents are affected by being unable to see their kids and some sadly take their own lives, which is awful, so if we can raise awareness about it and make people feel less alone and like they have people who will support them then we've done our job.

"So many people have been donating miles and it's amazing to see so many people chipping in and supporting the cause."

The DADS group is campaigning to change a law that means parents are unable to see their children in person and are only able to communicate with them via written letters, to enable them to use a physical contact centre as a first point of contact.

Members are also urging people to do their own walks on April 25 and donate as many miles as they can to the group to raise awareness of the cause.

