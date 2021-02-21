Spinnaker Tower to go purple in celebration of Census 2021

Published: 18th March 2021 17:56

Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth will join more than a hundred buildings and landmarks across England and Wales by lighting up purple to celebrate the upcoming census and its importance to communities.

The event is being organised by The Office for National Statistics (ONS) to raise awareness of census day on March 21, a survey that happens every ten years and gives a picture of all the people and households in England and Wales.

Other iconic landmarks including the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, BT Tower in London and Blackpool Tower are signed up for the celebration, which will see them light up in the Census 2021 brand colour from Friday March 19 through to March 21.

The census helps inform the provision of public services throughout the UK, such as determining the appropriate number of school places and hospital beds that are needed to properly serve their communities.

Pete Benton, ONS Director of Census Operations, commented:

“The census is such an important undertaking that helps inform the vital services we all rely on every single day within our communities.

“We wanted to shine a (purple!) light on the buildings and landmarks that matter most to their local areas, highlighting the importance of the census in helping shape the communities we live in.

“We’re thrilled with all the support we have received so far and would like to thank Spinnaker Tower for their participation. Now is the time for everyone to complete their census and be part of history”

Spinnaker Tower, Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth Central Library and Isambard Kingdom Brunel Car Park are set to be joined by others across South East of England in lighting up purple from Friday March 19 to Sunday 21, including Guildford Castle, Assembly Hall Theatre and Banbury Town Hall.

Cllr Steve Pitt, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Economic Development at Portsmouth City Council, said:

“The census helps us to understand what our city needs now and what it will be likely to need as we rebuild our local economy and services after the pandemic. We use information from it when making decisions about planning and funding services for Portsmouth such as schools, doctors’ surgeries, transport or support groups. It can help to ensure, for example, that veterans needs are met and that local plans represent the true diversity of our local community. I urge everyone to complete it this weekend."

Every household in England and Wales will now be receiving their census letters with unique access codes enabling them to fill in their census online. Census day is March 21, but you can fill yours in as soon as you receive your letter if you’re confident there will be no change in who usually lives in your household. Paper forms are available for those who need it, plus a range of other support. If you need any help, or to request a paper form, you can visit our website www.census.gov.uk. Our census support centre (freephone 0800 141 2021 in England and 0800 169 2021 in Wales) is available if you can’t find the help you need online.



For further information on Census 2021, visit https://census.gov.uk/.

Anyone in Portsmouth who needs help to complete the form online can book an appointment at The Learning Place on 023 9262 1860 or Headway on 023 9266 4972. Appointments will be face to face in a COVID secure environment.

