Witness appeal following knife incident in Portsmouth

Published: 18th March 2021 19:12





Do you recognise this man?

Officers are looking to speak with him in connection to an incident in which a security guard was threatened with a knife at the Morrison’s store, Flathouse Quay, on Tuesday 9 March.

At 4pm, a man entered the store and attempted to steal three bottles of whiskey. When challenged by security he threatened the guard with a knife. Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

He is described as:

White

Scruffy hair

Of slim build

Between 5 foot 4 inches and 5 foot 5 inches tall

Aged in his late 20s/early 30s

Wearing black trousers, black trainers and a khaki green and black baseball jacket

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image, or has any other information that could assist Police enquiries should call 101 quoting reference 44210088511.



Alternatively, you can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111

