Portsmouth man sentenced to three years and three months in prison following assault in Fratton

Published: 19th March 2021 09:47

A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to three years and three months in prison after he assaulted a delivery driver in the Fratton area of the city last year.

John Garratt, 37, of Chichester Road, Copnor, was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent having previously denied the charge.

The court heard how on the afternoon of April 14 2020, Garratt got into an altercation with the victim on Burlington Road, Fratton, over a parked car that was blocking the road.

Garratt punched the victim in the face, causing a number of serious facial injuries, including a fractured eye socket. The victim has since recovered from his injuries.

Garratt was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday (15 March). A restraining order was also granted for a period of five years, preventing him from directly or indirectly contacting the victim.

Officer in charge of the case, DC Heather Wensley, said: “This was a nasty assault that could have had much more serious consequences.

“This behaviour was completely unacceptable and the sentence shows that we will thoroughly investigate and seek prosecution for these kinds of distressing and violent crimes.

“I hope that this sentence provides some closure to the victim on this traumatic experience.”

