https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Life changing support for Portsmouth's rough sleepers

Published: 19th March 2021 10:07

The council has purchased 3 former student accommodations in the city to support rough sleepers.

The council has been leasing the unused accommodation blocks on Elm Grove and St Michael's Road since September 2020. 110 people can be accommodated across the three blocks.

The council's focus is to help rough sleepers with a local connection and provide enough accommodation to help Portsmouth people who may be forced to sleep on the streets in the coming months.

Residents have their own rooms and access to live-in support from homeless charities The Society of St James and Two Saints. There is access to specialist help for those with substance misuse issues and support to help people move towards work or education and long-term accommodation.

Anyone joining the rough sleeper pathway is assessed according to their current needs. Support will be focussed around the individual and their ability to sustain a tenancy in settled accommodation.

The properties are receiving £4.5m of Government funding over 3 years to provide support in the accommodation.

Councillor Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Preventing Homelessness said: "This is excellent news and yet another vote of confidence in Portsmouth's plan to end rough sleeping for good.

"It is clear from listening to rough sleepers that they want support, not just a place to live, and that is what this accommodation offers. Residents will continue to have ample support from our excellent partners Two Saints and The Society of St James and of course, Portsmouth City Council.

"The properties will provide safe, secure accommodation for those who want it and will focus on moving them through the pathway to more permanent accommodation.

"I'd like to thank everybody involved in providing a safe space for rough sleepers during the coronavirus pandemic."

The council has outreach services who find rough sleepers and offer them support. But if residents are concerned about someone they think is sleeping rough, they should go to www.streetlink.org.uk and log the details so local agencies can try to connect the person with help available.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies