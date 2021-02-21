https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Exclusive Video Interview with Christopher Berry-Dee

Published: 19th March 2021 10:52

 

Following the release of 'A Special Place in Hell' earlier in the month, Island City Living are excited to present a one-off exclusive video interview with True Crime author, Christopher Berry-Dee.

Born and bred in Portsmouth, Christopher is the 'UK and the World's No. 1 True Crime Author,' having written an impressive 36 books about a range of terrifying cases and testimonies. His work is based upon his own experiences and conversations with some of the world's most notorious serial killers, in order to find out more about their motivations and what drove these individuals to commit these unforgivable acts of evil. Christopher has reached international levels of success, as his work has led to the cracking of multiple cold cases that were previously unsolved.

Freelance Journalist and regular ICL/AMA contributor Leah Holford speaks to Christopher all about his impressive career, and picks his brain about the incredible (if not nightmare-ish!) stories he has to tell.

 To find out more about Christopher's work, or to order 'A Special Place in Hell,' visit his website here.

Interview by Leah Holford.

Photography & Editing by Paul Messer.

  Paul Messer Photography

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies