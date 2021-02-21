Exclusive Video Interview with Christopher Berry-Dee

Published: 19th March 2021 10:52

Following the release of 'A Special Place in Hell' earlier in the month, Island City Living are excited to present a one-off exclusive video interview with True Crime author, Christopher Berry-Dee.

Born and bred in Portsmouth, Christopher is the 'UK and the World's No. 1 True Crime Author,' having written an impressive 36 books about a range of terrifying cases and testimonies. His work is based upon his own experiences and conversations with some of the world's most notorious serial killers, in order to find out more about their motivations and what drove these individuals to commit these unforgivable acts of evil. Christopher has reached international levels of success, as his work has led to the cracking of multiple cold cases that were previously unsolved.

Freelance Journalist and regular ICL/AMA contributor Leah Holford speaks to Christopher all about his impressive career, and picks his brain about the incredible (if not nightmare-ish!) stories he has to tell.

To find out more about Christopher's work, or to order 'A Special Place in Hell,' visit his website here.

Interview by Leah Holford.

Photography & Editing by Paul Messer.

Paul Messer Photography

