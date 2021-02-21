Portsmouth man sentenced for stalking and harassment

Published: 19th March 2021 13:58

A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he stalked and harassed his ex-partner over a period of ten months.

Billy Griffiths, 28, of Ship Leopard Street, pleaded guilty to stalking from September 2019 to November 2020. He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship, having a bladed/pointed article in a public place and burglary.

The court heard how in the evening of September 30th last year, Griffiths smashed the windows at his former partner’s Paulsgrove address and slashed her car tyres. This came following six months of daily calls and texts to his ex-partner from withheld numbers, some of which were threatening, amounting to harassment.

The court also heard how on the evening of October 27 2020 and into the early hours of October 28, Griffiths posted butter laced with glass and anti-freeze through the victim’s front door which her dog then tried to eat, needing emergency veterinary treatment as a result. On the same evening, he attended the victim’s address with several others, threatening her and banging on the door.

The court was told how the week after this, on November 7, Griffiths called the victim and told her that he had trespassed into her home whilst she was out and taken a number of electrical items which she found to be missing.

In addition to his sentence, a restraining order has also been granted which prevents Griffiths from contacting the victim directly or indirectly and excludes him from attending her address.

Speaking after the sentence, investigating officer DC Lauren Howard said: “Griffiths’ prolonged conduct over this period of time has understandably caused the victim considerable distress and anguish.

“Stalking is a crime of persistence, characterised by fixation and obsession.

“It is a unique, isolating and distressing crime, and the unrelenting behaviour can have a devastating effect on those who experience it.

“I hope this sentence gives people confidence that we do take such offending seriously and will take action.

“We would urge anyone who is the victim of harassment or stalking to report it to us. We do take these crimes seriously and victims will be supported.

“We will continue to work hard with partners through Hampshire’s multi-agency Stalking Clinic to ensure everything is being done to stop the behaviour and protect victims.”

To report an incident, call 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

The National Stalking Helpline, run by the Suzy Lamplugh Trust, offers information and guidance to anybody in the UK who is or has previously been affected by harassment or stalking. You can contact their helpline on 0808 802 0300.

