Councillors seek government support to prevent harbour sewage discharges
|Published: 21st March 2021 10:19
Portsmouth councillors have joined forces with neighbouring areas to request a meeting with government to address sewage charges into local harbours.
Cllr Darren Sanders, the Chairman of Langstone Harbour Board, and Council Leader Gerald-Vernon Jackson have written to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice, along with representatives of Havant Borough Council, Chichester District Council, Hampshire County Council and West Sussex County Council as well as the Chichester Harbour Conservancy.
The letter comes days after Portsmouth's full council meeting agreed action was needed to tackle the issue.
The content of the letter can be seen below:
Dear Mr Eustice
STORM WATER DISCHARGES INTO LANGSTONE AND CHICHESTER HARBOURS
We are writing on behalf of our respective authorities to ask for a roundtable meeting with you and other relevant parties to discuss the many discharges that flow into both harbours.
We welcome recent developments, such as a forum overseen by the MP for Havant and Chichester Council's complaint to OFWAT. However, we remain concerned that, unless there is significant, nationally-driven change, discharges will continue. We know how they affect the quality of environment and wildlife, as well as the ability of people to enjoy and earn a living from these harbours.
We have all done a lot of talking. We owe it to our residents and harbour users to deliver action that will benefit them.
A roundtable will enable open discussion of the problems faced, barriers to overcoming them and, we hope, deliverable solutions. We appreciate that it is unlikely to occur until after 6 May, but we hope it can be achieved soon afterwards.
We are copying all affected MPs so they know of and, we hope, will back our suggestions.
We all look forward to hearing from you soon.
Yours sincerely
Councillor Darren Sanders - Chairman of the Langstone Harbour Board / Portsmouth City Council
Councillor Jeremy Hunt - Chairman of Chichester Harbour Conservancy / West Sussex County Council
Councillor Jackie Branson - Vice Chairman of the Langstone Harbour Board / Havant Borough Council
Councillor Keith Mans - Leader Hampshire County Council
Councillor Deborah Urquhart - Cabinet Member for the Environment West Sussex County Council
Councillor Michael Wilson - Leader Havant Borough Council
Councillor Eileen Lintill - Leader - Chichester District Council
Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson - Leader – Portsmouth City Council
CC:
Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester
Alan Mak, MP for Havant
Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North
Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.