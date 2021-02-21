Councillors seek government support to prevent harbour sewage discharges

Published: 21st March 2021 10:19

Portsmouth councillors have joined forces with neighbouring areas to request a meeting with government to address sewage charges into local harbours.

Cllr Darren Sanders, the Chairman of Langstone Harbour Board, and Council Leader Gerald-Vernon Jackson have written to Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs George Eustice, along with representatives of Havant Borough Council, Chichester District Council, Hampshire County Council and West Sussex County Council as well as the Chichester Harbour Conservancy.

The letter comes days after Portsmouth's full council meeting agreed action was needed to tackle the issue.

The content of the letter can be seen below:

Dear Mr Eustice

STORM WATER DISCHARGES INTO LANGSTONE AND CHICHESTER HARBOURS

We are writing on behalf of our respective authorities to ask for a roundtable meeting with you and other relevant parties to discuss the many discharges that flow into both harbours.

We welcome recent developments, such as a forum overseen by the MP for Havant and Chichester Council's complaint to OFWAT. However, we remain concerned that, unless there is significant, nationally-driven change, discharges will continue. We know how they affect the quality of environment and wildlife, as well as the ability of people to enjoy and earn a living from these harbours.

We have all done a lot of talking. We owe it to our residents and harbour users to deliver action that will benefit them.

A roundtable will enable open discussion of the problems faced, barriers to overcoming them and, we hope, deliverable solutions. We appreciate that it is unlikely to occur until after 6 May, but we hope it can be achieved soon afterwards.

We are copying all affected MPs so they know of and, we hope, will back our suggestions.

We all look forward to hearing from you soon.

Yours sincerely

Councillor Darren Sanders - Chairman of the Langstone Harbour Board / Portsmouth City Council

Councillor Jeremy Hunt - Chairman of Chichester Harbour Conservancy / West Sussex County Council

Councillor Jackie Branson - Vice Chairman of the Langstone Harbour Board / Havant Borough Council

Councillor Keith Mans - Leader Hampshire County Council

Councillor Deborah Urquhart - Cabinet Member for the Environment West Sussex County Council

Councillor Michael Wilson - Leader Havant Borough Council

Councillor Eileen Lintill - Leader - Chichester District Council

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson - Leader – Portsmouth City Council

CC:

Gillian Keegan, MP for Chichester

Alan Mak, MP for Havant

Rt Hon Penny Mordaunt, MP for Portsmouth North

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South

