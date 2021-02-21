Dog owner sought after biting incident in Portsmouth

Published: 21st March 2021 10:31

Do you recognise this man?

Officers would like to speak with him in connection to a dog biting incident, which occurred on Sunday 7 March at around 5pm outside the One Stop convenience store on Hayling Avenue.

A young girl spotted the dog in the doorway of the shop and stroked it, but as she went to walk away, the dog grabbed hold of her wrist and bit her. The young girl suffered minor injuries as a result.

Do you recognise the man in this image? Were you in the area at the time and saw what happened?

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44210085861.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

