Spinnaker Tower to light up purple in support of women who suffer violence

Published: 22nd March 2021 14:58

Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower will turn purple on Wednesday night [24 March] in support of women who suffer violence at the hands of men.

In recent weeks people have expressed a wish to come together in solidarity following the tragic death of Sarah Everard. While it's difficult for the city to have an event or vigil during the pandemic, Portsmouth City Council wants to send a message that Portsmouth doesn't tolerate violence against women.

Lighting up the tower is a symbolic act but the council has also underlined its commitment to supporting all women who are victims of violence. As part of the Safer Portsmouth Partnership, Portsmouth City Council works closely with other public organisations to ensure that the city is a safe place to live in, work in and visit. The Hampshire-wide Stop Domestic Abuse service has also been established to support anyone affected by unhealthy and abusive relationships.

The colour purple is part of an international campaign to highlight the issue of men's violence towards women and the last week has seen buildings around the UK illuminated in purple to show their support.

If you are in immediate danger, phone 999. You can also find help and support from local and national organisations if you have been a victim of violence, harassment or sexual abuse through the Safer Portsmouth Partnership website: www.saferportsmouth.org.uk

Stop Domestic Abuse can offer advice and guidance and is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am-6pm on weekends and bank holidays. Contact the service on 023 9206 5494 or visit www.stopdomesticabuse.uk

