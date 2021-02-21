https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Spinnaker Tower to light up purple in support of women who suffer violence

Published: 22nd March 2021 14:58

Portsmouth's Spinnaker Tower will turn purple on Wednesday night [24 March] in support of women who suffer violence at the hands of men.

In recent weeks people have expressed a wish to come together in solidarity following the tragic death of Sarah Everard. While it's difficult for the city to have an event or vigil during the pandemic, Portsmouth City Council wants to send a message that Portsmouth doesn't tolerate violence against women.

Lighting up the tower is a symbolic act but the council has also underlined its commitment to supporting all women who are victims of violence. As part of the Safer Portsmouth Partnership, Portsmouth City Council works closely with other public organisations to ensure that the city is a safe place to live in, work in and visit. The Hampshire-wide Stop Domestic Abuse service has also been established to support anyone affected by unhealthy and abusive relationships.

The colour purple is part of an international campaign to highlight the issue of men's violence towards women and the last week has seen buildings around the UK illuminated in purple to show their support.

If you are in immediate danger, phone 999. You can also find help and support from local and national organisations if you have been a victim of violence, harassment or sexual abuse through the Safer Portsmouth Partnership website: www.saferportsmouth.org.uk

Stop Domestic Abuse can offer advice and guidance and is available 9am-9pm, Monday to Friday, and 10am-6pm on weekends and bank holidays. Contact the service on 023 9206 5494 or visit www.stopdomesticabuse.uk

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies