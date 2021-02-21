Officers appealing for witnesses after number of burglaries in Warsash

Published: 22nd March 2021 15:04

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward following a number of burglaries in Warsash.

The incidents occurred between 11am and 1.20pm on Friday 19 March at two separate properties in the Warsash area – Schooner Way and Warsash Road.

An unknown man has entered the properties by smashing the glass of both conservatory doors, having searched the properties and stolen a number of items.

A set of keys and a vehicle V5 document were stolen from Warsash Road, while various items of jewellery and a quantity of cash were stolen from an address on Schooner Way.

The man, who fled the scene towards Corvette Avenue, is described as white and was seen to be dressed all in black and wearing a blue facemask.

A black Audi A3 was also seen nearby to the scene, which Officers would like to locate, as they believe it may be linked to the burglary.

Did you see what happened? Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you have CCTV, Ring doorbell or dash-cam footage of the Audi?

Anyone with information relating to either incident is asked to call 101, quoting 44210102828 (Warsash Road) and 44210102988 (Schooner Way).

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

