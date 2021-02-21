https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Free energy efficiency audits available for local businesses

Published: 23rd March 2021 15:37

Local businesses can cut costs and become more environmentally friendly by taking up a free energy efficiency audit.

The audits are available through EMphasis3, a programme led by the University of Portsmouth, which is helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reach the UK’s goal of being carbon neutral by 2050.

EMphasis3 is funded by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and combines the expertise of the universities of Portsmouth and Winchester, and Greentech South, an initiative to support businesses in the low carbon sector.

“By working with businesses and providing them with access to expertise and advice, we can help them to lessen their impact on the environment, while also making cost savings – it’s win-win,” said David Hutchinson, Innovation and Impact Development Manager for the University of Portsmouth’s Faculty of Technology and Director of Greentech South.

The free energy efficiency audits are delivered by GEP Environmental, leading providers of energy and environmental consultancy services to clients across the UK.

Richard Hall, Business Developer Manager at Greentech South, said: "Many small businesses are reluctant to install energy saving kit due to the cost, the unknown benefits and the confusing array of different solutions. Our offer of a free energy audit followed up by an energy efficiency grant can take away much of that pain. With our experienced team at EMphasis3, we will work with SMEs to support and encourage them to take action.”

The company Bow Tie Construction Ltd received a free audit, which has helped lower its operational carbon output while saving the company money.

Innovation director, Hagop Matossian, is thrilled with the outcome: “Our work is building energy efficient homes and it felt out of step with our company vision to rely on diesel vehicles for transport of supplies and workers.

“The EMphasis3 grant was a great opportunity to make steps in the right direction. GEP Environmental assessed our current carbon output and provided the quantitative analysis to show that replacing our first two diesel vehicles with electric ones would reduce our lifetime carbon output by 48.6 tonnes of CO2 - the equivalent to the emissions of over 120,000 miles driven by an average car or charging a smartphone over six million times.

“These vehicles are also saving the company huge amounts of money in ULEZ (Ultra Low Emission Zones) fees as several of our job sites are in Central London.”

To find out more about receiving a free energy efficiency audit through EMphasis3, please email info@greentechsouth.com or complete the short expression of interest form and the Greentech South team will be in touch.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies