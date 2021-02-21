https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal after teenage boy is assaulted in Gosport

Published: 23rd March 2021 15:46

Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted in Gosport.

At around 6pm on Thursday, 18 March the 13-year-old was waiting on a bench in Leesland Park, Lavinia Road, near the skate park.

He was approached by a group of three to five youths who hit him in the face, leaving him unconscious. When he woke, the offenders had left the area.

One of the youths is described as:
- A teenage boy, aged 14 – 16
- Around 6ft
- Lean build
- Black hair
- Wearing a black puffa jacket and black tracksuit bottoms

Another of the youths is described as:
- A teenage boy, aged around 15
- Wider build with bigger thighs
- Wearing a black tracksuit and a puffa coat

 Another of the youths is described as:
- A teenage boy, aged 14 – 15
- 5ft 7ins
- Wider build
- Wearing a navy blue Nike tracksuit with the bottoms sagging down 

Police Staff Investigator Daniela Holland, said: “The victim suffered concussion and lost consciousness as a result of the attack.  I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and speak to us. Did you see the group in the area? Did you see where they went after the attack? If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.” 

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44210102045.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies