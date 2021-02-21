Appeal after teenage boy is assaulted in Gosport

Published: 23rd March 2021 15:46

Officers are appealing for information after a teenage boy was assaulted in Gosport.

At around 6pm on Thursday, 18 March the 13-year-old was waiting on a bench in Leesland Park, Lavinia Road, near the skate park.

He was approached by a group of three to five youths who hit him in the face, leaving him unconscious. When he woke, the offenders had left the area.

One of the youths is described as:

- A teenage boy, aged 14 – 16

- Around 6ft

- Lean build

- Black hair

- Wearing a black puffa jacket and black tracksuit bottoms



Another of the youths is described as:

- A teenage boy, aged around 15

- Wider build with bigger thighs

- Wearing a black tracksuit and a puffa coat

Another of the youths is described as:

- A teenage boy, aged 14 – 15

- 5ft 7ins

- Wider build

- Wearing a navy blue Nike tracksuit with the bottoms sagging down

Police Staff Investigator Daniela Holland, said: “The victim suffered concussion and lost consciousness as a result of the attack. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and speak to us. Did you see the group in the area? Did you see where they went after the attack? If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44210102045.

