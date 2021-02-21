Spring is in the air at North Portsea Island

Published: 23rd March 2021 16:35

Environmental enhancements undertaken as part of Portsmouth City Council's North Portsea Island Coastal Defence Scheme are set to make the area a springtime sensation.

During the site's compulsory winter shutdown, the team took the opportunity to plant a considerable amount of new vegetation along the coastal pathway behind Kendall's Wharf.

This included 80 native trees and more than 5,000 woodland scrub plants that will create native hedges when established.

Flowers are also set to abound this spring, with more than 2,000m2 of wildflower meadow sown and seven new bee posts being installed to encourage pollination.

Project manager for the Scheme, Caroline Timlett said:

"Wherever we can, our team aims to improve the ecology of the areas where we are building coastal defences, often enhancing it beyond what originally existed.

"We're keen to create new habitats where possible, as well as making the areas around our development a place for the public to visit and enjoy in future."

The Scheme is being delivered on behalf of Portsmouth City Council and is funded by the Environment Agency. Phase 4 will commence on 1 April with the construction of the Eastern Road sea wall.

In its entirety, the Scheme will cover 8.4km of coastline from Tipner through to Milton. It will protect more than 4,500 homes and businesses on Portsea Island from the risk of coastal flooding, and is scheduled to run until 2025.

