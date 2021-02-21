Seven men are due to be sentenced for their involvement in a class A drugs conspiracy in Gosport

Published: 24th March 2021 14:26

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit investigated the group involved over a period of eight months, between 1 September 2018 and 1 May 2019.

During this period, officers seized heroin and crack cocaine with an estimated street value of £275,000, and cash in the region of £74,500.

The following people were charged in connection with the investigation:

Liam Whitnell, aged 37 years, formerly of HMP Dovegate. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 1 March this year.

Luke Alan Goldsmith, aged 28 years, of Rambler Drive in Gosport. He pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 22 February this year.

John Edward Parham, aged 33 years, of The Crossways in Gosport. He pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 22 February this year.

Jack Zachary Darvill, aged 22 years, of Londesborough Road in Southsea. He pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 22 February this year.

Lance Burt, aged 22 years, of Bury Hall Lane in Gosport. He pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 22 February this year.

Jacob James, aged 26 years, of Briar Close in Gosport. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, and one count of possession of criminal property, at Portsmouth Crown Court on Monday 1 March this year.

Rayhaan Hoque, aged 38 years, of Woolmore Street in Tower Hamlets, London. On Tuesday 23 March 2021 He was convicted of two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Sentencing will take place at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday 25 March.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.