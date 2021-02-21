https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Haley is truly a constant professional, always producing great articles for us, not only for our business but also for our charity events."
- Andrew Pearce, Creatiques Couture
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Man jailed following high value burglary in Gosport

Published: 26th March 2021 09:55
A burglar has been jailed after approximately £7,000 worth of goods were stolen from a flat in Gosport.

The flat, on Minnitt Road, was entered between 2.20pm and 2.30pm on 1 November 2020, where cash was stolen along with a number of items including jewellery, designer handbags, an iPad and a mobile phone.

Following an investigation led by the Operation Hawk team, Curtis Coombes, aged 34 years, formerly of South Street in Gosport, and Aaron James Smethurst, aged 35 years, of Bemisters Lane in Gosport, were charged with burglary.

Both pleaded guilty at Portsmouth Crown Court on 14 December.

Appearing at the same court yesterday (Thursday 25 March), Coombes was jailed for 27 months. He was handed 26 months for the burglary and an additional 4 weeks as the offence took place while he was serving a suspended sentence for unrelated matters.

Smethurst is due to be sentenced at a later date.

As part of this investigation, a 27-year-old woman from Gosport was given a conditional caution for obstructing police.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies