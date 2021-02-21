Portsmouth man sentenced to nine years in prison after seriously assaulting a man with a screwdriver

Published: 26th March 2021 17:30

A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for an assault in which he stabbed a man in the neck with a screwdriver last summer.

Charlie McGowan, 21, of Drummond Road, Portsmouth, was found guilty of Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm and burglary after previously pleading guilty to the burglary and guilty to a lesser charge of Section 20 Grievous Bodily Harm.

He appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today (Friday 26 March) for sentencing.

During McGowan’s trial, the court heard how on the afternoon of Thursday 13 August 2020, he attempted to break into a shed on Kingston Crescent.

The owner of the shed, a man in his 30s, disturbed the break-in and McGowan initially left the property.

However, once outside of the garden, McGowan stabbed the victim in the neck with a screwdriver in a nearby parking area.

The victim was transported to Southampton General Hospital where he underwent surgery for life-threatening injuries. He has since recovered from his injuries.

The court heard how a quick response from attending officers saw the arrest of McGowan, who had fled the scene, within 15 minutes of the incident being reported to them.

Upon sentence, her Honour Recorder Louise Harvey commended a passer-by for “for stepping in and administering first aid whilst waiting for emergency services to arrive, which very likely saved the victim’s life.”

Speaking after the sentencing, officer in charge of the case DC Steve Tuck said: “This senseless act of violence could have easily resulted in the death of a man. Fortunately, following emergency surgery, he survived the attack and has recovered well.

“I am grateful for the quick work of the officers who ensured McGowan was taken into custody on the same afternoon and I am pleased with this sentence today.

“We must also give thanks to the member of the public who was first on the scene and administered first aid to the victim prior to police arriving, which almost certainly saved his life.

“I hope that this sentence provides closure to the victim of this violent and distressing attack, as well as reassurance to the wider public that offences like this one won’t be tolerated.”

