The latest On The Topic Podcast features Peter Hopkinson talking about the launch of the Island City Living app

Published: 28th March 2021 12:23

The latest On The Topic podcast sees Island City Living & AboutMyArea Portsmouth's Peter Hopkinson chatting with Alex and Dan about the launch of the Island City Living Mobile App.

You can listen to the podcast using the following links:

Apple podcast users can access the podcast here: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/on-the-topic-podcast/id1387873969

Google Podcast users can access the podcast here: https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy80M2QzOTk0L3BvZGNhc3QvcnNz

Spotify users can stream us here: https://open.spotify.com/show/3GMlGCsRG9PZTNDHZWI1VL

For everyone else: https://anchor.fm/onthetopicpod

