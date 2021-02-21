https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Witness appeal following robbery on Fifth Street

Published: 29th March 2021 13:32
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information following a robbery in Fratton, on Friday 26 March.

Between 9.35 and 10pm, a man was followed by two boys on e-scooters from St Mary's Road, onto Shearer Road, Beecham Road and finally onto Fifth Street.

The two boys approached the victim on Fifth Street, threatened him with a knife and stole cash from him. They then continued down Fifth Street towards St Mary's Street.

The victim was not injured.

Officers would like to speak to two boys, seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.

The first boy is described as:

  • Aged between 16 and 18-years-old
  • 5 foot 10 inches tall
  • Black
  • Of athletic build
  • Wearing a black tracksuit, possibly Nike or North Face, and a black/dark grey face mask. He was also possibly carrying a man bag.

The second boy is described as:

  • Aged between 16 and 17-years-old
  • Between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 8 inches tall
  • White
  • Of skinny build
  • Blonde/light coloured hair
  • Wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black shoes, a black face mask and carrying a Nike man bag.

Perhaps you were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or the aftermath, or maybe you have CCTV/dash cam or Ring Doorbell footage of the area?

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210114297.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies