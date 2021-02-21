Witness appeal following robbery on Fifth Street

Published: 29th March 2021 13:32

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information following a robbery in Fratton, on Friday 26 March.

Between 9.35 and 10pm, a man was followed by two boys on e-scooters from St Mary's Road, onto Shearer Road, Beecham Road and finally onto Fifth Street.

The two boys approached the victim on Fifth Street, threatened him with a knife and stole cash from him. They then continued down Fifth Street towards St Mary's Street.

The victim was not injured.

Officers would like to speak to two boys, seen in the area at the time, in connection with the incident.

The first boy is described as:

Aged between 16 and 18-years-old

5 foot 10 inches tall

Black

Of athletic build

Wearing a black tracksuit, possibly Nike or North Face, and a black/dark grey face mask. He was also possibly carrying a man bag.



The second boy is described as:

Aged between 16 and 17-years-old

Between 5 foot 7 and 5 foot 8 inches tall

White

Of skinny build

Blonde/light coloured hair

Wearing a grey Nike tracksuit, black shoes, a black face mask and carrying a Nike man bag.



Perhaps you were in the area at the time and witnessed what happened or the aftermath, or maybe you have CCTV/dash cam or Ring Doorbell footage of the area?

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting the crime reference number 44210114297.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

