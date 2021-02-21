https://analytics.google.
Appeal for information following burglary in Havant

Published: 30th March 2021 12:19
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information following the theft of a car and four bulldog puppies over the weekend.

Officers were called at 11.43am on Sunday 28 March to a report that a grey BMW 320D had been stolen on Goldsmith Avenue, Southsea.

The car contained the victim's phone, keys and handbag.

On arriving home at Prospect Lane, Havant, the victim found that her front door was unlocked and her four French Bulldog puppies had been taken.

A 32-year-old man from Hayling Island and a 37-year-old woman from Havant have been arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and theft of a motor vehicle in connection with this incident.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

Officers have followed a number of lines of enquiry in order to locate the car and the puppies but are now turning to the public for help.

The puppies are around four weeks old and described as brown and black.

Maybe you were in the area at the time and saw or heard something? Perhaps you have CCTV/dashcam/Ring Doorbell footage or maybe you spotted the vehicle leaving the area?

Anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should call 101, quoting 44210116121.

Hampshire Constabulary would like to reassure members of the public that we are treating this as a domestic dispute and believe there to be no wider threat to the public.

