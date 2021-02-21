10 people reported for summons following house party

Published: 30th March 2021 15:35

Officers who were called to a house party in Gosport over the weekend have reported 10 people for summons.

Hampshire Constabulary were called at 10pm on Saturday 27 March with reports of a large gathering at an address in Gregson Avenue.

On arrival, officers were confronted with a number of individuals from different households who were under the influence of alcohol.

Despite officers trying to reason with the individuals, they became abusive towards police.

Ten people, aged between 19 and 40, were reported for summons in relation to a fixed penalty notice for breaching the Health Protection Regulations.

At the time of this incident, the national restrictions made clear that people should not be meeting with anyone outside of their household or support bubble, either indoors or outdoors.

Under the easing of restrictions on Monday 29 March outdoor gatherings of up to six people (or two families/linked households) are permitted. Indoor gatherings, such as this party, remain prohibited and officers will continue to carry out enforcement action in response to blatant breaches of the Health Protection Regulations.

Hampshire Constabulary would like to remind everyone that we all need to play our part in adhering to the government restrictions in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Those who flagrantly flout the law can expect to face robust enforcement action.

