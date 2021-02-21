https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"Sanctuary Vets love working with AMA, mainly because of the phenomenal support and enthusiasm that is offered by Haley. We are a family run business surrounded by corporate veterinary practices whic..." more
- Sue Burden, Sanctuary Vetes
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

10 people reported for summons following house party

Published: 30th March 2021 15:35
Officers who were called to a house party in Gosport over the weekend have reported 10 people for summons.

Hampshire Constabulary were called at 10pm on Saturday 27 March with reports of a large gathering at an address in Gregson Avenue.

On arrival, officers were confronted with a number of individuals from different households who were under the influence of alcohol.

Despite officers trying to reason with the individuals, they became abusive towards police.

Ten people, aged between 19 and 40, were reported for summons in relation to a fixed penalty notice for breaching the Health Protection Regulations.

At the time of this incident, the national restrictions made clear that people should not be meeting with anyone outside of their household or support bubble, either indoors or outdoors.

Under the easing of restrictions on Monday 29 March outdoor gatherings of up to six people (or two families/linked households) are permitted. Indoor gatherings, such as this party, remain prohibited and officers will continue to carry out enforcement action in response to blatant breaches of the Health Protection Regulations.

Hampshire Constabulary would like to remind everyone that we all need to play our part in adhering to the government restrictions in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. Those who flagrantly flout the law can expect to face robust enforcement action.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies