Jewellery stolen during Boarhunt burglary

Published: 30th March 2021 15:41
Hampshire Constabulary are asking for people to keep an eye out for these pieces of jewellery which were stolen in a burglary over the weekend.

If you see these items (pictured below) for sale online, or if someone offers to sell them to you please get in touch with police.

They were stolen some time between 4pm on Friday 26 March and 2pm on Saturday 27 March from a house in the Boarhunt area.

The owner of the jewellery, a woman in her 90s, was not at home when this took place.

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting 44210115004.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

