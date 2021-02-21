Take a virtual fly-through the proposed design of the new Victoria Park Building

Published: 31st March 2021 17:23

The University of Portsmouth is investing £135 million – their largest ever investment – in a new city landmark. This outstanding sustainable and environmentally responsible building will house the Faculty of Business and Law and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. It will have some of the largest teaching spaces on campus.

The academic workspaces are focused around two triple-height atriums – the Park Room and the City Room – each with a large ocular window with fantastic views out to the park, city and the sea.

There will also be a 500-seat lecture theatre that can be hired and used as a spectacular venue for the city.

New academic building facilities:

250-seat and 500-seat lecture theatres

Two 150-seat flat classrooms

Court room, laboratories and a video production suite

Ground floor events and exhibition space

Offices and meeting rooms

Roof terrace

Key Facts

Location: On Anglesey Road, next to the Grade II listed Victoria Park

Expected Completion Date: Academic year 2023/2024

Cost: £135 M

Architects: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS)

