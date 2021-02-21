https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We love our relationship with you and are very pleased with the publicity and reach AboutMyArea gives us."
- Joanna Toms, Home-Start Portsmouth
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Take a virtual fly-through the proposed design of the new Victoria Park Building

Published: 31st March 2021 17:23
The University of Portsmouth is investing £135 million – their largest ever investment – in a new city landmark. This outstanding sustainable and environmentally responsible building will house the Faculty of Business and Law and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. It will have some of the largest teaching spaces on campus.

 

The academic workspaces are focused around two triple-height atriums – the Park Room and the City Room – each with a large ocular window with fantastic views out to the park, city and the sea.

There will also be a 500-seat lecture theatre that can be hired and used as a spectacular venue for the city. 

New academic building facilities:

  • 250-seat and 500-seat lecture theatres
  • Two 150-seat flat classrooms
  • Court room, laboratories and a video production suite
  • Ground floor events and exhibition space
  • Offices and meeting rooms
  • Roof terrace

Key Facts

  • Location: On Anglesey Road, next to the Grade II listed Victoria Park
  • Expected Completion Date: Academic year 2023/2024
  • Cost: £135 M
  • Architects: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies