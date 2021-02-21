Take a virtual fly-through the proposed design of the new Victoria Park Building
|Published: 31st March 2021 17:23
The University of Portsmouth is investing £135 million – their largest ever investment – in a new city landmark. This outstanding sustainable and environmentally responsible building will house the Faculty of Business and Law and the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. It will have some of the largest teaching spaces on campus.
The academic workspaces are focused around two triple-height atriums – the Park Room and the City Room – each with a large ocular window with fantastic views out to the park, city and the sea.
There will also be a 500-seat lecture theatre that can be hired and used as a spectacular venue for the city.
New academic building facilities:
250-seat and 500-seat lecture theatres
Two 150-seat flat classrooms
Court room, laboratories and a video production suite
Ground floor events and exhibition space
Offices and meeting rooms
Roof terrace
Key Facts
Location: On Anglesey Road, next to the Grade II listed Victoria Park
Expected Completion Date: Academic year 2023/2024
Cost: £135 M
Architects: Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios (FCBS)
