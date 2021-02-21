University plays part in nationwide battery research

Published: 1st April 2021 11:19

Scientists - including a team at the University of Portsmouth - will receive £22.6m funding for a nationwide battery technology project, which aims to transform the UK energy landscape.

The funding from the Faraday Institution will support the University's research on battery modelling, which allows manufacturers to digitally design advanced batteries without creating numerous physical prototypes.

Project lead at the University, Dr Jamie Foster, said: "We're working on the digital twin of a real battery, which is a design tool for manufacturers - especially in the car industry - to make batteries as efficient as possible without actually having to build anything.

"The ultimate goal is that electric cars would be more affordable, which means we're playing a big part in working towards phasing out petrol and diesel engines in cars by 2030."

Dr Foster and the team at Portsmouth are developing DandeLiion, a piece of software which allows users to simulate lithium ion batteries. These simulations provide battery makers with the ability to design advanced batteries without incurring the costs of creating endless prototypes.

He said: "The purpose of DandeLiion is to give manufacturers a tool that allows them to build better batteries, more quickly and more cheaply."

The battery modelling project is one of five research areas being funded by the Faraday Institution, which has convened a research community of over 450 researchers across 21 universities and 50 industry partners to work on game-changing energy storage technologies.

The other projects will further explore extending battery life, battery safety, recycling and reuse of end-of-life batteries, and investigating the potential for solid-state battery technology.

Minister for Investment Gerry Grimstone said: "The Faraday Institution's vital research into energy storage is pivotal for meeting our net-zero commitments, particularly as we shift to low-emissions transport on our roads and in our skies. I'm delighted that we're continuing to support their valuable work as part of our commitment to strengthen the UK's science and research sector, ensuring we build back greener from the pandemic."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.