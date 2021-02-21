Portsmouth’s Mary Rose to receive £327,652 from second round of the Government’s Culture Recovery Fund

Published: 2nd April 2021 10:37

Portsmouth’s Mary Rose is among more than 2,700 recipients to benefit from the latest round of awards from the £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund.

(Image Credit: Hufton + Crow)

This award provides a vital lifeline for the Mary Rose and will provide essential funds to assist with the on-going costs of caring for the ship and unique archaeological collection.

The Mary Rose in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard has received a grant of £327,652 from the Government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund to help the Trust’s continued recovery from the pandemic and to reopen in line with Government guidelines.

More than £300 million has been awarded to thousands of cultural organisations across the country including the Mary Rose in the latest round of support from the Culture Recovery Fund, the Culture Secretary announced today.

Over £800 million in grants and loans has already been awarded to support almost 3,800 cinemas, performance venues, museums, heritage sites and other cultural organisations dealing with the immediate challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The second round of awards made today help organisations, such as the Mary Rose, to look ahead to the spring and summer and plan for reopening and recovery. After months of closures and cancellations to contain the virus and save lives, this funding will be a much-needed helping hand for organisations transitioning back to normal in the months ahead.

Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, said:

“Our record-breaking Culture Recovery Fund has already helped thousands of culture and heritage organisations across the country survive the biggest crisis they've ever faced.

Now we’re staying by their side as they prepare to welcome the public back through their doors - helping our cultural gems plan for reopening and thrive in the better times ahead."

Dominic Jones, Chief Executive of the Mary Rose Trust said:

“The award from the Culture Recovery Fund, delivered through Arts Council England, is a vital lifeline for the Mary Rose and will assist with the vast costs of keeping the ship and unique collection safe and on display for future generations. Like many cultural and heritage organisations across the country the Mary Rose continues to be severely affected by the COVID19 pandemic and lockdowns, but we cannot wait to reopen our world-class Museum in line with the Government’s roadmap and when it is safe to do so. We remain enormously grateful to the Government for their continuing support and recognition as a cultural gem.”

Sir Nicholas Serota, Chair, Arts Council England, said:

“Investing in a thriving cultural sector at the heart of communities is a vital part of helping the whole country to recover from the pandemic. These grants will help to re-open theatres, concert halls, and museums and will give artists and companies the opportunity to begin making new work.

We are grateful to the Government for this support and for recognising the paramount importance of culture to our sense of belonging and identity as individuals and as a society.”

The funding awarded today is from a £400 million pot which was held back last year to ensure the Culture Recovery Fund could continue to help organisations in need as the public health picture changed. The funding has been awarded by

Arts Council England, as well as Historic England and National Lottery Heritage Fund and the British Film Institute.

