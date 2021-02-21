Marine Support unit tackling anti-social and dangerous behaviour on waterways

Published: 2nd April 2021 11:09

With more people expected to holiday at home this year, Hampshire Constabulary's Marine Support Unit are urging people to be considerate when using our waterways.

Last year, the team launched Operation Wavebreaker to tackle dangerous use of vessels and other anti-social behaviour in the Solent and other waterways across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

The operation sees our Marine Support Unit working closely with partner agencies, including the RNLI and Maritime and Coastguard Agency, Harbour Masters, the MOD Police and others throughout the season to address and resolve issues.

PC Rich Orriss, who helped launch the Operation Wavebreaker team, said: "Last year was an extremely busy season in the Solent, with an obvious increase in people taking to the water in a variety of ways, and we are expecting this season to even busier.

"The vast majority of people are behaving in a responsible and safe manner, unfortunately we have seen a number of incidents where the careless actions of some have caused significant risk to others.

"While we have sought to educate people where we can, there are occasions where the offence has been so serious, or people are repeat offenders; and in these instances, we will take action.

"Operation Wavebreaker is in place to make our waters safe for everyone.

"Anyone using vessels or watercraft are encouraged to check the local Harbour Authority regulations and speed limits, and to have due consideration for all other water users.

"The Royal Yachting Association provide excellent courses for both vessel and jet ski users and the RNLI and MCA often post updates on water safety.

"The team will be out on Operation Wavebreaker patrols throughout the season - please feel free to come to us with any questions or concerns you may have, or just to say hello.”

If you have any issues or concerns about ASB in the marine environment, please report them to your local Harbour Authority or alternatively to the Police via 101 or through the Hampshire Constabulary website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.