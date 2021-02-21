https://analytics.google.
Officers investigating the death of a new-born baby girl in Portsmouth have charged a 21 year-old woman.

Published: 2nd April 2021 13:26
A 21 year-old woman will appear in court to face a charge of concealment of the birth of a child between 27 December 2019 and 25 January 2020, following the discovery of a new-born baby girl’s body in Portsmouth in January 2020.

Police enquiries throughout 2020 did not identify any evidence of a criminal act in relation to the death of the baby girl.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 21 year-old Lisa Blagden from the Milton area of Portsmouth, has been served a postal requisition to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on 7th April 2021.

