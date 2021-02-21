Virtual hustings in Portsmouth

Published: 2nd April 2021 13:50

With the lockdown restrictions still limiting face to face contact, two Portsmouth brothers in law are offering the public the chance to quiz their local candidates in a series of online hustings.

Simon Sansbury and Ian “Tiny” Morris have been broadcasting and recording the “Pompey Politics Podcast for nearly two years, delving into national and local political issues. Ian said:

”We asked our listeners which of the Portsmouth Wards they wanted to hear from and we have taken the top 5 and will host these alongside ourhustings for the Police and crime commissioner.

The hustings will be broadcast on Facebook live at 18.27 on Sunday evenings and will then be released as a podcast the next day. The schedule is as follows:

Sunday 4th Paulsgrove

Sunday 11th Eastney and Craneswater

Sunday 18th Hampshire Police and CrimeCommissioner

Sunday 25th Charles Dickens

The brothers are still looking to agree dates for Milton and Central Southsea. Ian said: “We are pleased that many of the candidates have agreed to come on but some are still being a little shy, we hope as the dates get closer the final few will come forward. we would encourage readers to submit the questions they would like to hear the candidates answer and we will pose them at the hustings”

Simon Added “We’re not aiming for winners and losers, this isn’t about pitting candidates against each other, but a chance for voters to have the questions that are important to them put to all those standing - this way we hope the true winners will be the people of Portsmouth rather than any particular candidate.”

You can contact the Pompey Politics Podcast team on:

Facebook

Email: pompeypoliticspodcast@gmail.com

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.