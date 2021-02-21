https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"A fantastic site, literally everything that is happening in Portsmouth is reported on this page."
- Joanne, Portsmouth Watersports Centre
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Virtual hustings in Portsmouth

Published: 2nd April 2021 13:50

With the lockdown restrictions still limiting face to face contact, two Portsmouth brothers in law are offering the public the chance to quiz their local candidates in a series of online hustings.

Pompey Politics Podcast promotional bannerSimon Sansbury and Ian “Tiny” Morris have been broadcasting and recording the “Pompey Politics Podcast for nearly two years, delving into national and local political issues. Ian said:

”We asked our listeners which of the Portsmouth Wards they wanted to hear from and we have taken the top 5  and will host these alongside ourhustings for the Police and crime commissioner.

The hustings will be broadcast on Facebook live at 18.27 on Sunday evenings and will then be released as a  podcast the next day. The schedule is as follows:

  • Sunday 4th Paulsgrove
  • Sunday 11th Eastney and Craneswater
  • Sunday 18th Hampshire Police and CrimeCommissioner
  • Sunday 25th Charles Dickens

The brothers are still looking to agree dates for Milton and Central Southsea. Ian said: “We are pleased that many of the candidates have agreed to come on but some are still being a  little shy, we hope as the dates get closer the final few will come forward. we would encourage readers to submit the questions they would like to hear the candidates answer and  we will pose them at the hustings”

Simon Added “We’re not aiming for winners and losers, this isn’t about pitting candidates against each other, but a chance for voters to have the questions that are important to them put to all those standing -  this way we hope the true winners will be the people of Portsmouth rather than any particular candidate.” 

You can contact the Pompey Politics Podcast team on:

Facebook 

Email:  pompeypoliticspodcast@gmail.com

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies