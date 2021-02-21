Appeal for witnesses following assault on Southsea Common

Published: 5th April 2021 07:43

Officers investigating an assault in Southsea are appealing for witnesses.

The incident happened on Southsea Common, at approximately 9.30pm on Friday, 2 April.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was approached by a man who assaulted him with a bottle. The boy suffered an injury to his arm.

The man is described as being approximately 6ft tall and of stocky build. He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms and top with the hood up, a black balaclava and blue plastic gloves.

Officers have conducted a number of enquiries but are now turning to the public for help.

Were you in the area at the time? Did you witness the assault or see anything suspicious? Did you see anyone matching the description above?

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44210124532 . Alternatively, you can phone Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.