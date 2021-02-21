Havant man charged with child sex offences

Published: 5th April 2021 07:36

Officers investigating offences of child sex abuse have charged a man.

Alfie Morel, age 23, from Tidcombe Green in Havant has been charged with the following offences:

Rape of a boy under 13

Sexual assault of a boy under 13

Sexual assault of a boy under 13

Sexual activity with a boy under 13

Sexual activity with a boy under 13

Engage in sexual communication with a child

The offences involve three boys and are alleged to have taken place in the Havant area. All three boys are being supported by specialist officers.

Morel has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday, 5 April.

Officers would encourage anyone who has information about child sex abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak to an officer in confidence.



Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by phoning the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

