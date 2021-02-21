https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Havant man charged with child sex offences

Published: 5th April 2021 07:36

Officers investigating offences of child sex abuse have charged a man.

Alfie Morel, age 23, from Tidcombe Green in Havant has been charged with the following offences:

  • Rape of a boy under 13
  • Sexual assault of a boy under 13
  • Sexual assault of a boy under 13
  • Sexual activity with a boy under 13
  • Sexual activity with a boy under 13
  • Engage in sexual communication with a child

The offences involve three boys and are alleged to have taken place in the Havant area. All three boys are being supported by specialist officers.

Morel has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on Monday, 5 April.

Officers would encourage anyone who has information about child sex abuse to contact police on 101 where you can speak to an officer in confidence.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by phoning the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | What's on in Portsmouth | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Playlists | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies