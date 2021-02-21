Connecting Portsmouth: Our Digital Community

Published: 3rd April 2021 14:16

The joint aim of AbouMyArea Portsmouth and Island City Living is to connect as many of the City’s people, places, business, and organisations as possible. We provide them with relevant news and information to create a dynamic, interactive, and engaged community.



We achieve this via our digital platforms:

The AboutMyArea Portsmouth and Island City Living websites

The AboutMyArea Portsmouth weekly digital Newsletter

The AboutMyArea Portsmouth and Island City Living business directories

The AboutMyArea Portsmouth and Island City Living events calendars

The Island City Living Mobile App

The Island City Living social media channels

Every day, we add new and updated information to keep people informed and enable them to connect with each other.

The information below illustrates how just how connected our community is and how it grows and evolves very day.

In the last 28 days…

Our websites have been visited over 200,000 times

We reached 25,000 people with our Facebook posts and had over 16,000 post engagements

We earned over 41,000 impressions on Twitter

We had 7,900 post impressions on LinkedIn

We earned 21,793 impressions on Instagram

Our total following across all social media platforms is now over 30,000

It is worth adding that these figures have been generated under national lockdown restrictions when so much of our output has likewise been restricted, due to the absence of the hundreds of events, activities, workshops, festivals, concerts, community activities etc.

We are therefore tremendously excited about the coming weeks and months as the City reawakens and its cultural heartbeat returns stronger than ever. This is when we will really witness just how connected our community is.

You can join our digital community using the links below:

https://linktr.ee/islandcityliving

Mobile App Download:

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/gb/app/island-city-living/id1556253326

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=online.blam.islandci&gl=GB

