Appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on London Road, Portsmouth

Published: 7th April 2021 14:49

Police are investigating a fatal collision which took place in Portsmouth yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 6 April).

Officers were called to London Road at 1.27pm following reports that a silver Renault Trafic van had mounted the curb and collided with a set of metal railings.

Despite best efforts, the driver, a man in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing. The road has been fully reopened.

Officers are keen to speak to any motorists who were driving along London Road or the surrounding area around the time of the collision and may have seen anything or has dash cam footage.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam footage of a silver Renault Trafic van driving erratically.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 44210128879.

