https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"We have only been registered with AboutMyArea Portsmouth for about 2 months. The results have been amazing. Brilliant communication tool in this era of social networking. "
- Good Neighbours
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Appeal for witnesses after fatal collision on London Road, Portsmouth

Published: 7th April 2021 14:49

Police are investigating a fatal collision which took place in Portsmouth yesterday afternoon (Tuesday 6 April).

Officers were called to London Road at 1.27pm following reports that a silver Renault Trafic van had mounted the curb and collided with a set of metal railings.

Despite best efforts, the driver, a man in his 50s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing. The road has been fully reopened.

Officers are keen to speak to any motorists who were driving along London Road or the surrounding area around the time of the collision and may have seen anything or has dash cam footage.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam footage of a silver Renault Trafic van driving erratically.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting 44210128879.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies