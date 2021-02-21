Gunwharf Quays ready to welcome back guests

Published: 7th April 2021 18:30

Gunwharf Quays is ready to re-open its shops and restaurants for al fresco dining on Monday 12th April with additional measures in place to help keep guests safe.

Yvonne Clay, Centre Director, Gunwharf Quays said: “The entire team here at Gunwharf Quays is looking forward to welcoming our brand partners and guests back. The health and safety of everyone who visits our centre is our number one priority, as it has been throughout this crisis and we continue to follow the Government’s guidelines.

“Our teams are incredibly experienced in keeping the centre safe and clean. A huge thank you to our team for all their hard work in preparing for this moment, they are now very well practiced in managing the re-opening of the centre

“We’d like to remind everyone that it’s a legal requirement for all guests to wear a face covering both in our shops and our covered avenues. And one-way systems, signs and floor stickers are there to keep everyone safe.

“We’ll again be managing the capacity of the centre closely, and at busier times pedestrians may be asked to queue in the Plaza area and visitors to the car park may have to wait before entering. Please visit our website and social channels for the most up to date information before setting off.

“We’re very much looking forward to opening our doors again and welcoming people back for a safe and enjoyable experience at Gunwharf Quays.”

Safety measures include:

Hand sanitiser points located throughout the centre

A one-way system to help maintain social distancing, with limited capacity

A queuing system for entry to the centre if capacity is reached, to help maintain social distancing

All centre staff provided with face coverings

Signs and floor stickers to remind guests to keep a safe distance apart.

According to research by Landsec, 84% of people say they are likely to visit their local high street or shopping centre the week following non-essential shops reopening, while 55% are most excited about bundling socialising and leisure activities (e.g. music, sports) alongside an in-person shopping trip this April. The poll also revealed that three-in-four (76%) UK adults believe they will revert to the same level of in-person shopping that they engaged in before the pandemic, by the autumn. For more information, see here.

