Portsmouth woman granted an absolute discharge after admitting the concealment of the birth of a child

Published: 8th April 2021 16:27
A 21 year-old woman from Portsmouth has been granted an absolute discharge after admitting the concealment of the birth of a child between 27 December 2019 and 25 January 2020.

It follows the discovery of a new-born baby girl’s body in Portsmouth in January 2020.

Three women from Portsmouth, now aged 21, 22, and 40, were initially arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder as part of a thorough investigation into the death. The arrests followed the discovery of the baby’s body at the junction of Victoria Street and Old Commercial Road on the morning of January 25, 2020. All three women will face no further action in relation to their arrests on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police enquiries throughout 2020 did not identify any evidence of a criminal act in relation to the death of the baby girl.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, 21 year-old Lisa Blagden from the Milton area of Portsmouth was charged with concealment of the birth of a child. She entered a guilty plea at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 7 April and was granted an absolute discharge in relation to the offence, due to the tragic circumstances presented to the court.

An absolute discharge is an unconditional outcome where the court finds that a crime has technically been committed, but that any punishment of the defendant would be inappropriate. The case is then closed.

Officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to their investigation.

