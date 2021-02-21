https://analytics.google.
Tribute paid to man who died in collision in Portsmouth

Published: 11th April 2021 12:11

The family of a man who died following a collision on London Road, Portsmouth, have paid tribute to him.

Police were called to the collision, in which a silver Renault Trafic van collided with a set of metal railings, at 1.27pm on Tuesday 6 April.

The driver of the vehicle, Mark Pinhorne, 59, of Sandown Road, Cosham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.  

Paying tribute to him today, his family said: “A loving husband, dad, grandad, son and brother Mark Pinhorne sadly passed away on 6th April 2021.

“Coming from a large family which Mark was devoted to, he was a real family man. His wife Alison, all his seven children and extended family and friends are truly devastated.

“A hole has been left in our hearts that can never be filled. We are all so proud that he loved us all so much and everyone who knew him, we are so grateful to have shared his life.

“We as a family would like to thank all the emergency services involved who tried so hard to keep him with us, you were all incredible and everyone that helped and supported at the scene.

“We cannot thank you all enough from the devastated Pinhorne family.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances of the collision.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 44210128879.

 

