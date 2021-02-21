Two charged in connection with Paulsgrove assault investigation

Published: 12th April 2021 13:45

Officers investigating a serious assault in Paulsgrove have charged two people

Police were called to Tunstall Road at 8.20am on 10 April to a report of a stolen vehicle. On attendance, officers located a man in the garden of a property with stab wounds to his leg, head and face. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Lee Robert Benneyworth, 38, of Leominster Road in Portsmouth, and Tammy Louise Hunt, 43, of Tunstall Road in Portsmouth, have been charged and remanded with grievous bodily harm with intent.

They are due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning, 12 April.

Two other women were also arrested over the weekend in connection to this incident. A 42-year-old woman from Portsmouth, who has been released on police bail, and a 37-year-old woman who has been released from custody with no further action.

