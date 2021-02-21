Witness appeal and arrest following Leesland Park assault

Published: 14th April 2021 15:59

Hampshire Constabulary are investigating an assault which took place in Gosport, and are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday 7 April, an altercation occurred between a group of youths in Leesland Park, behind Whitworth Close. During this incident, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not deemed serious.

Officers believe all those involved in this incident were known to each other. They know that other members of the public were in the park at this time and could have witnessed the incident.

Were you in the park, and did you see what happened? Perhaps you captured some footage of the incident? If you have any information, Officers would like to hear from you.

A 14-year-old boy from Gosport was arrested in connection with this incident and has been bailed until 5 May while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210130657.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

