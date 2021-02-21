https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"I chose AboutMyArea because initially it has the most effective local promotion. It has gained the largest local following of all the community sites, and I am impressed with the way Haley promotes a..." more
- Howard Jones, Kip McGrath
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

Witness appeal and arrest following Leesland Park assault

Published: 14th April 2021 15:59
Hampshire Constabulary are investigating an assault which took place in Gosport, and are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch.

Between 2.30pm and 3pm on Wednesday 7 April, an altercation occurred between a group of youths in Leesland Park, behind Whitworth Close. During this incident, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not deemed serious.

Officers believe all those involved in this incident were known to each other. They know that other members of the public were in the park at this time and could have witnessed the incident.

Were you in the park, and did you see what happened? Perhaps you captured some footage of the incident? If you have any information, Officers would like to hear from you.

A 14-year-old boy from Gosport was arrested in connection with this incident and has been bailed until 5 May while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210130657.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies