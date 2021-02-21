https://analytics.google.
  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Portsmouth Area

Portsmouth news, reviews and local events in Portsmouth areas including Cosham, Drayton, Farlington, Copnor, North End, Fratton, Southsea, and communities in Portsmouth.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
ama

Testimonials

"When I think about marketing & advertising and getting straight to the local people of Portsmouth the first person I think of is Haley Storey and AboutMyArea. For over two years we have worked with Ha..." more
- Martin Waters
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Portsmouth Map of Portsmouth

‘Stand up for your local countryside’ CPRE Hampshire’s manifesto for the 2021 local elections

Published: 18th April 2021 09:10
CPRE Hampshire, the countryside charity that campaigns to promote, enhance and protect the countryside in Hampshire for everyone’s benefit has published its manifesto ahead of the local elections on 6 May 2021.

In its manifesto, CPRE Hampshire is calling on prospective councillors to join with them and more than 9,800 of their members and supporters in standing up for the countryside so it can continue to sustain and inspire future generations.

Dee Haas, Chair of CPRE Hampshire says, ‘The beauty of Hampshire’s countryside is a local treasure and is a shared resource for all. The countryside has also been repeatedly shown to provide a wide range of social, environmental and health benefits.

Our manifesto calls on all political parties to develop better policies in four key areas:

  • Promote countryside solutions to the climate emergency
  • Build a planning system that works for people, nature and the environment 
  • Deliver a comprehensive bus network for rural communities
  • Develop an ‘all-in’ Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers 

We must take this chance to provide the housing and infrastructure the county needs, while protecting and enhancing our countryside and green spaces for current and future generations to enjoy.’

‘Stand up for your local countryside’ – CPRE Hampshire’s manifesto for the 2021 local elections:

1) Promote countryside solutions to the climate emergency

Developing and implementing a local authority strategy for climate change mitigation and adaptation

Embedding climate change considerations into policy making on all issues, demonstrating leadership by, for instance, maintaining and managing publicly owned farmland to ensure it is farmed in harmony with nature to lock up carbon

Urging central government to invest in nature-based solutions, including the restoration and planting of England’s hedgerows, to achieve at least a 40% increase in their length by 2050

2) Build a planning system that works for people, nature and the environment 

Setting ambitious policies in local plans targeted at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and to ensure that all developments are well designed

Protecting, enhancing and increasing access to the Green Belt and other protected landscapes, as well as local green spaces 

Making building affordable homes and local needs a priority, and ensuring that all developments are in sustainable locations 

3) Deliver a comprehensive bus network for rural communities

Urging central government to redirect funding from environmentally damaging road building to provide the investment councils need by funding a reliable and affordable bus service for local communities 

Prioritising future transport infrastructure investment towards sustainable travel including footpaths, cycleways, and bus lanes which help people lead healthier lives while cutting carbon emissions

Making sustainable transport opportunities an essential requirement for approval of new housing developments. All new housing should be well connected to footpaths and cycle routes, as well as having reliable bus services available from day one

4) Develop an ‘all-in’ Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers 

Urging central government to introduce an ‘all-in’ Deposit Return Scheme

Making the case for ambitious Extended Producer Responsibility and consistent collections reforms, so that local authorities can save money, create local green jobs and work towards their climate goals

CPRE Hampshire’s manifesto is available from www.cprehampshire.org.uk.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Portsmouth newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the PO6 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

PO6: Portsmouth Home | News | Community | Classifieds | Business Directory | Business Talk | Newsletters | Charity News | Health and Wellbeing | Tales From the City | Sunday Supplement | Albert Road Directory | Student Voice | Shaping Portsmouth | Have Your Say | Gallery | Podcasts | Quiz Corner | Days Gone By | Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies