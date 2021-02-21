‘Stand up for your local countryside’ CPRE Hampshire’s manifesto for the 2021 local elections

Published: 18th April 2021 09:10

CPRE Hampshire, the countryside charity that campaigns to promote, enhance and protect the countryside in Hampshire for everyone’s benefit has published its manifesto ahead of the local elections on 6 May 2021.

In its manifesto, CPRE Hampshire is calling on prospective councillors to join with them and more than 9,800 of their members and supporters in standing up for the countryside so it can continue to sustain and inspire future generations.

Dee Haas, Chair of CPRE Hampshire says, ‘The beauty of Hampshire’s countryside is a local treasure and is a shared resource for all. The countryside has also been repeatedly shown to provide a wide range of social, environmental and health benefits.

Our manifesto calls on all political parties to develop better policies in four key areas:



Promote countryside solutions to the climate emergency

Build a planning system that works for people, nature and the environment

Deliver a comprehensive bus network for rural communities

Develop an ‘all-in’ Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers

We must take this chance to provide the housing and infrastructure the county needs, while protecting and enhancing our countryside and green spaces for current and future generations to enjoy.’

‘Stand up for your local countryside’ – CPRE Hampshire’s manifesto for the 2021 local elections:

1) Promote countryside solutions to the climate emergency

Developing and implementing a local authority strategy for climate change mitigation and adaptation

Embedding climate change considerations into policy making on all issues, demonstrating leadership by, for instance, maintaining and managing publicly owned farmland to ensure it is farmed in harmony with nature to lock up carbon

Urging central government to invest in nature-based solutions, including the restoration and planting of England’s hedgerows, to achieve at least a 40% increase in their length by 2050

2) Build a planning system that works for people, nature and the environment

Setting ambitious policies in local plans targeted at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and to ensure that all developments are well designed

Protecting, enhancing and increasing access to the Green Belt and other protected landscapes, as well as local green spaces

Making building affordable homes and local needs a priority, and ensuring that all developments are in sustainable locations

3) Deliver a comprehensive bus network for rural communities

Urging central government to redirect funding from environmentally damaging road building to provide the investment councils need by funding a reliable and affordable bus service for local communities

Prioritising future transport infrastructure investment towards sustainable travel including footpaths, cycleways, and bus lanes which help people lead healthier lives while cutting carbon emissions

Making sustainable transport opportunities an essential requirement for approval of new housing developments. All new housing should be well connected to footpaths and cycle routes, as well as having reliable bus services available from day one

4) Develop an ‘all-in’ Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers

Urging central government to introduce an ‘all-in’ Deposit Return Scheme

Making the case for ambitious Extended Producer Responsibility and consistent collections reforms, so that local authorities can save money, create local green jobs and work towards their climate goals

CPRE Hampshire’s manifesto is available from www.cprehampshire.org.uk.

