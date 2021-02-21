https://analytics.google.
Witness appeal following assault in Southsea

Published: 19th April 2021 16:23

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Southsea on Saturday evening (17th April).

Between 8.30pm and 9.40pm, an altercation between four men took place at an address on Alhambra Road.

During the incident, one man was chased by another down Alhambra Road towards the seafront, where a further assault took place, resulting in serious but not life-threatening injuries to a man in his 20s.

Officers believe there were several people in the vicinity of the incident who may have information that could assist their enquiries.

They would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen or heard anything, as well as anyone who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage of the incident.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from a man seen in the area at the time who then left the scene in a silver BMW 1 Series. He is described as:

  • Around 23-years-old
  • Approximately 6.1foot tall
  • White
  • Of medium build
  • Wearing a black tracksuit and black baseball cap.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference 44210145715.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

 

About Cookies